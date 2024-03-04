Carry-Out / Delivery
Our Hazel Park location. Call ahead 10 minutes or less. Delivery is also available!
Catering Inquiry
9 Years of experience and positive customer interactions. Guaranteed success for any and all types of events!
Real Customer Testimonies:
I had only heard of the Shredderz food truck before they took up residence here Hazel Park.
I’ve been there twice now, trying both a wrap and a breakfast. Everything so far has been great and fairly priced. This last time around a built my own breakfast and it was a lot bigger than I thought it would be! The hash browns are crispy the toppings are fresh, and the proteins have all been cooked very well.
If you’re in the area of their pick up shack or see one of their trucks I would highly recommend them. You’ll always leave full and not hit to hard in your pocket.
We hosted an engagement party at our home yesterday and brought Shredderz in to feed our guests. What an amazing job they did! The food was so delicious!! All of our guests raved and raved about how good it was. Most people went back for seconds and even wanted to take some home. I hope I have another event I can plan soon so I can bring them back!
Had the shredded potatoes and veg with a basted egg. Was honestly the best dish I've had from a food truck and I live in the food truck capital of the country. Their potatoes are legit perfectly seasoned and soo delicious and that basted egg was the perfect touch. I never see eggs basted when I eat out so what a treat. Make sure to try their homemade sauces, they are phenomenal. These people know flavor and they know how to season.