I had only heard of the Shredderz food truck before they took up residence here Hazel Park.

I’ve been there twice now, trying both a wrap and a breakfast. Everything so far has been great and fairly priced. This last time around a built my own breakfast and it was a lot bigger than I thought it would be! The hash browns are crispy the toppings are fresh, and the proteins have all been cooked very well.

If you’re in the area of their pick up shack or see one of their trucks I would highly recommend them. You’ll always leave full and not hit to hard in your pocket.