Menu
Full Shredderz
- Steak N' Bacon Shredder
Steak, cheese, bacon, grilled onions, crispy seasoned hash$15.00
- Bergamo Chicken Shredder
Italian inspired spiced & diced chicken, pickles, cheese, crispy seasoned hash$9.00
- BBQ Pulled Pork Shredder
Braised 7 hours pork shoulder cooked with house made bbq sauce, topped with cheese, pickles, crispy seasoned hash browns.$11.00
- Gyro Shredder
Gyro meat, Tzatziki sauce, tomatoes, pickles, feta cheese, crispy seasoned hash browns.$11.00
- Veggie Shredder
Red cabbage, green cabbage, beets, sweet potato, broccoli, carrots- all shredded, steamed, and cooked in balsamic reduction and piled ontop of our fried brussels sprouts, crispy seasoned hash browns.$9.00
- Chorizo Shredder
Chorizo, sour cream, pico de gallo, jalapeño, cheddar béchamel cheese sauce, crispy seasoned hash browns.$12.00
- BYOB (Build Your Own Breakfast)
1 meat of choice, 3 toppings of choice, plus 2 eggs served standard as basted (over medium) for skillets and scrambled in wraps, crispy seasoned hash browns.$13.00
- Nacho Brown
Crispy seasoned hash covered in our house made cheddar béchamel cheese sauce, tomato, onion, green pepper, jalapeno, sour cream, plus meat of choice.$14.00
- AEWsome Shredder
Avocado, bacon, cheese, egg, tomato, honey dijon, crispy seasoned hash browns$15.00
Half Shredderz
- Half Steak N' Bacon Shredder
Steak, cheese, bacon, grilled onions, crispy seasoned hash$8.49
- Half Bergamo Chicken Shredder
Italian inspired spiced & diced chicken, pickles, cheese, crispy seasoned hash$5.50
- Half BBQ Pulled Pork Shredder
Braised 7 hours pork shoulder cooked with house made bbq sauce, topped with cheese, pickles, crispy seasoned hash browns.$6.49
- Half Gyro Shredder
Gyro meat, Tzatziki sauce, tomatoes, pickles, feta cheese, crispy seasoned hash browns.$6.49
- Half Veggie Shredder
Red cabbage, green cabbage, beets, sweet potato, broccoli, carrots- all shredded, steamed, and cooked in balsamic reduction and piled ontop of our fried brussels sprouts, crispy seasoned hash browns.$5.00
- Half Chorizo Shredder
Chorizo, sour cream, pico de gallo, jalapeño, cheddar béchamel cheese sauce, crispy seasoned hash browns.$7.00
- Half BYOB (Build Your Own Breakfast)
1 meat of choice, 3 toppings of choice, plus1 egg served standard as basted (over medium) for skillets, and scrambled for wraps), crispy seasoned hash browns.$7.50
- Half Nacho Brown (Skillet Only)
Choice of meat, tomato, green pepper, onion, jalapeno, sour cream, house made cheese sauce, crispy seasoned hash.$8.25
- Half AEWsome (Skillet only)$8.50
Basics
- Burger
1/4 lbs hand crafted artisan burger patty, ketchup, mustard, pickle, grilled onion$4.50
- Quesadilla
Massive 12" tortilla filled with a blend of mozzarella, provolone, muenster cheeses.$4.75
- Shred Mac n' Cheese
Shells, our house made cheese sauce. Add whatever toppings youd like!$6.00
Sides
- Fries
These fries are fried frenchly. Shoestring$2.85
- Seasoned Fries
Coated with our proprietary seasoning blend!$3.00
- Mozz Sticks
4pcs, served with marinara. Can'g go wrong with deep fried cheese.$5.25
- Goat Cheese Balls
Hand crafted in house, served with our house made spicy mango sauce!$12.50
- Shred-Rangoon
Hand crafted and filled with our own delicious mix! 4 pcs, served with sweet & sour and soy sauce$6.00
Drinks
- Fountain Drink
Wet the whistle with some delicious classic sodie pops.$1.75
Sauce
- Ranch (House Made)
"Thicc Boi Ranch" House made ranch, designed to be thick and creamy$0.75
- BBQ Sauce (House Made)
Tangy and delicious. Redefininig your new favorite BBQ sauce!$0.75
- Fire Crack (House Made)
Sweet, delicious flavor, with a spicy kick to finish it off. An instant addiction$0.75
- Chipotle Mayo (House Made)
Self explanatory$0.75
- Tzatziki
Typical Tzatziki (yogurt based cucumber sauce)$0.50
- Cheese Sauce (House Made)
Smokey cheddar béchamel cheese sauce that you cant get anywhere else!$1.50
- Sour Cream
Self explanatory$0.75
- Shred Sauce (House Made)
The perfect sauce for a burger$0.75
- Spicy Mango Sauce (House Made)
Fresh mangos died for this sauce. Honor their sacrafice by dipping your goat cheese balls.$0.75
Shakes/Malts
- Regular Shake$4.50
- Regular Malt$4.50
Soft Serve
- Small Soft Serve$2.60
- Medium Soft Serve$3.25
- Large Soft Serve$3.75
- Waffle Cone$4.50
Hard Scoops
- Single Scoop$4.25
- Double Scoop$7.75
- Triple Scoop$11.00