S.H.R.E.D. Restaurant
Full Shredderz
- Steak N' Bacon Shredder$15.00
Steak, cheese, bacon, grilled onions, crispy seasoned hash
- Bergamo Chicken Shredder$9.00
Italian inspired spiced & diced chicken, pickles, cheese, crispy seasoned hash
- BBQ Pulled Pork Shredder$11.00
Braised 7 hours pork shoulder cooked with house made bbq sauce, topped with cheese, pickles, crispy seasoned hash browns.
- Gyro Shredder$11.00
Gyro meat, Tzatziki sauce, tomatoes, pickles, feta cheese, crispy seasoned hash browns.
- Veggie Shredder$9.00
Red cabbage, green cabbage, beets, sweet potato, broccoli, carrots- all shredded, steamed, and cooked in balsamic reduction and piled ontop of our fried brussels sprouts, crispy seasoned hash browns.
- Chorizo Shredder$12.00
Chorizo, sour cream, pico de gallo, jalapeño, cheddar béchamel cheese sauce, crispy seasoned hash browns.
- BYOB (Build Your Own Breakfast)$13.00
1 meat of choice, 3 toppings of choice, plus 2 eggs served standard as basted (over medium) for skillets and scrambled in wraps, crispy seasoned hash browns.
- Nacho Brown$14.00
Crispy seasoned hash covered in our house made cheddar béchamel cheese sauce, tomato, onion, green pepper, jalapeno, sour cream, plus meat of choice.
- AEWsome Shredder$15.00
Avocado, bacon, cheese, egg, tomato, honey dijon, crispy seasoned hash browns
Half Shredderz
- Half Steak N' Bacon Shredder$8.49
Steak, cheese, bacon, grilled onions, crispy seasoned hash
- Half Bergamo Chicken Shredder$5.50
Italian inspired spiced & diced chicken, pickles, cheese, crispy seasoned hash
- Half BBQ Pulled Pork Shredder$6.49
Braised 7 hours pork shoulder cooked with house made bbq sauce, topped with cheese, pickles, crispy seasoned hash browns.
- Half Gyro Shredder$6.49
Gyro meat, Tzatziki sauce, tomatoes, pickles, feta cheese, crispy seasoned hash browns.
- Half Veggie Shredder$5.00
Red cabbage, green cabbage, beets, sweet potato, broccoli, carrots- all shredded, steamed, and cooked in balsamic reduction and piled ontop of our fried brussels sprouts, crispy seasoned hash browns.
- Half Chorizo Shredder$7.00
Chorizo, sour cream, pico de gallo, jalapeño, cheddar béchamel cheese sauce, crispy seasoned hash browns.
- Half BYOB (Build Your Own Breakfast)$7.50
1 meat of choice, 3 toppings of choice, plus1 egg served standard as basted (over medium) for skillets, and scrambled for wraps), crispy seasoned hash browns.
- Half Nacho Brown (Skillet Only)$8.25
Choice of meat, tomato, green pepper, onion, jalapeno, sour cream, house made cheese sauce, crispy seasoned hash.
- Half AEWsome (Skillet only)$8.50
Half BBQ Pulled Pork Shredder
Braised 7 hours pork shoulder cooked with house made bbq sauce, topped with cheese, pickles, crispy seasoned hash browns.
Basics
- Burger$4.50
1/4 lbs hand crafted artisan burger patty, ketchup, mustard, pickle, grilled onion
- Quesadilla$4.75
Massive 12" tortilla filled with a blend of mozzarella, provolone, muenster cheeses.
- Shred Mac n' Cheese$6.00
Shells, our house made cheese sauce. Add whatever toppings youd like!
Sides
- Fries$2.85
These fries are fried frenchly. Shoestring
- Seasoned Fries$3.00
Coated with our proprietary seasoning blend!
- Mozz Sticks$5.25
4pcs, served with marinara. Can'g go wrong with deep fried cheese.
- Goat Cheese Balls$12.50
Hand crafted in house, served with our house made spicy mango sauce!
- Shred-Rangoon$6.00
Hand crafted and filled with our own delicious mix! 4 pcs, served with sweet & sour and soy sauce
Drinks
Sauce
- Ranch (House Made)$0.75
"Thicc Boi Ranch" House made ranch, designed to be thick and creamy
- BBQ Sauce (House Made)$0.75
Tangy and delicious. Redefininig your new favorite BBQ sauce!
- Fire Crack (House Made)$0.75
Sweet, delicious flavor, with a spicy kick to finish it off. An instant addiction
- Chipotle Mayo (House Made)$0.75
Self explanatory
- Tzatziki$0.50
Typical Tzatziki (yogurt based cucumber sauce)
- Cheese Sauce (House Made)$1.50
Smokey cheddar béchamel cheese sauce that you cant get anywhere else!
- Sour Cream$0.75
Self explanatory
- Shred Sauce (House Made)$0.75
The perfect sauce for a burger
- Spicy Mango Sauce (House Made)$0.75
Fresh mangos died for this sauce. Honor their sacrafice by dipping your goat cheese balls.
